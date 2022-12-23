The launch of Redfall it would have been postponed internally of six weeks, according to reports from some sources cited by Okami: this means that theexit of the game on PC and Xbox Series X|S is expected to take place in the month of May 2023.

It is clearly a rumor and as such it should be taken with a grain of salt, given that so far there have been no official announcements regarding the debut date of the awaited cooperative action shooter based on vampires. Moreover, it was always Okami, last October, who reported that Redfall would be released in March 2023.

“I have an update on Redfall’s release date,” reads the creator’s latest tweet. “I’ve heard that the launch has been delayed internally by about six weeks, so we’re currently aiming for an early May 2023 release. This isn’t great news, but I’m sure it’s for the best.”

As you may remember, last June we interviewed the developers of Redfall, who told us about the open world and the characters of the game, revealing the ambitions of a project that is unlikely to disappoint expectations, all things considered.