Redfall will support the feature crossplay on Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam and Epic Games Store: Arkane Studios officially confirmed it in answering a user’s question, who asked if it was possible to play from Game Pass with a friend on Steam.

“You will certainly be able to play together with your friends on Steam,” reads the message from the development team. “You will have the ability to join your friends wherever they are.” After that, the post specifies that crossplay will be active on Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam and Epic Games Store, as mentioned.

According to some rumors, in March there will be a closed-door event dedicated to Redfall, from which some novelty on the game, which as we know will be available starting May 2 on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The news of crossplay support is certainly positive for a cooperative-based shooter like this, which in this way will be able to count on a solid user base rather than fragmenting it depending on the digital platform on which you are.