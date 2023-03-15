Nvidia is about to launch a bundles of its GPU’s 40 series with Redfall, the latest effort from Arkane Studios. The bundle, which emerged from an English retailer who published the details in advance, will contain the Bite Back Edition of the game, which includes the base game, access to heroes that will be published post-launch and the download of some cosmetic content.

The precise list of bundle contents is as follows (taken from the dealer page above):

Redfall Base Game

Redfall Hero Pass with Two Future Heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

The initiative includes all 40-series desktop GPUs (RTX 4090, 4080 and 4070), as well as the 4080/4090 laptop models. By purchasing them you will receive a code to redeem the game. There is no mention of laptops with RTX 4070/4060/4050.

Unfortunately i are not yet available terms of the promotionbut it should start soon. Remember that only purchases made after the start of the promotion would be eligible to redeem the bundle.

Redfall itself will be available starting May 2, 2023 and will support Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and Reflex technologies from launch.