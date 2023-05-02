It seems that in addition to the criticism, even many gamers are not liking it very much Redfallat least according to the amount of negative reviews that the Arkane Studios title is getting on Steam.

Currently 70% of the 658 reviews there are negative, with only 30% positive. Even the sales they don’t seem exactly brilliant, given the debut in the 28th position of the global ranking and considering the maximum peak of contemporary players reached so far, which stopped at 6,124, as attested by SteamDB.

It should be noted that the negative reviews are not polarized, as in other cases, but denounce various problems of the game, from those of performance to the deficient artificial intelligence, up to the emptiness of the game world. In short, we are not from the parts of a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which has been criticized above all for the performances and has recovered after the publication of the first patches.

Here i problems they seem wider and more multifaceted, even if many PC players have pointed out that it is only the umpteenth launch in not exactly optimal conditions that has taken place in recent times for the platform.

For the rest, if you want to know more about the game, read our review of Redfall.