After being announced a few years ago and also with some delays in between, at last redfall has been released on platforms Xbox and also computers. Many might hope that things would bear fruit, but it seems that this year taken to polish details has not been of much use, or at least that is what the gaming press mentions.

Among the prominent complaints, it is agreed that the performance in general is bad, in the version of pc It runs a bit slow, and the issue of screen freezing for a few seconds is also mentioned. For its part, the artificial intelligence of the enemies is not pleasant at all, which has led to the ratings being quite low on sites like Metacritic.

For this moment the rating is a 62, which makes it a game that is just about average, but that does not mean that it is a good launch, just that it is not excessively disastrous. However, since the studio that produced it has delivered on almost all of its games, perhaps that is the factor why a stumble is not accepted.

Remember that redfall Is available in Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: Metacritic

editor’s note: It’s quite confusing that Arkane does things with this degree of quality, but it could be that eventually they release a patch that fixes mostly the technical issues. For now, the game that can save the reputation of Microsoft and Bethesda will be Starfield.