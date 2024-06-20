Do you remember the Bethesda studio closures? We do and also the consequences they left. Not only are we left without a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush, There was also no promised DLC redfall. The good thing is that, in return, Microsoft is already refunding that money invested to many players.

How does it work? Well, those who purchased the Bite Back Edition of Redfall are receiving a refund because much of the content that came with that edition never arrived.

The aforementioned edition supposedly came with something called the Hero Pass that added 2 more characters to the game. In November 2023, Arkane Austin, former Bethesda studio, said that he was still working on said content for his game. However, the closure of this study has passed and nothing is going to happen anymore.

On the other hand, those who played Redfall through Game Pass and who made their respective upgrade to the Bite Back Edition will receive points back in the credit of their account linked to this service, which doesn’t sound so bad.

It’s worth noting that many players reported that they were receiving a refund for said DLC without even asking for it, which speaks well of Xbox’s responsibility with this issue. Likewise, those who paid for the physical edition are waiting for their money back.

The latest Redfall update added the long-awaited offline mode

It must be admitted that redfall It wasn’t as bad a game as many made it out to be. Of course, he had several issues that he attended to at the time and made a real effort to give the players a decent experience.

What was a general complaint since the game was announced is that it needed a continuous Internet connection to be enjoyed. If you disconnected or something, you couldn’t continue with the gaming experience.

Before they closed the studio, Arkane Austin said a last goodbye to redfall with the announcement of the long-awaited update that gave it offline mode, which works so that you don’t have to play while connected to the Internet.

Do you think it was the farewell that the game deserved?