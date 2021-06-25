Redfall closed the event Xbox is Bethesda at E3 2021. This is the new project of Arkane Austin, a studio that has games like Prey or Dishonored to its credit. And apparently, it seems that the studio has been engaged for several years in this cooperative shooter that aims to revolutionize the genre with a fun approach.

Insider and Twitter user Timur222 investigated the resume of one of the developers, who after finally unveiling the game, updated his work profile, including that development on Redfall began in August 2017, just as it launched. the Prey Mooncrash expansion. Taking into account that its launch is scheduled for 2022, the development would therefore have been going on for five years.

Redfall features a rich campaign that explores not only the history of the island and the creatures that plague its streets, but also the stories of our four heroes. Each hero has their own unique personalities and abilities, as well as different reasons that will lead them to Redfall and fight to protect what remains.

It looks like Arkane Studios Austin, an Xbox studio, started development / incubation on Redfall around August 2017. If Redfall makes its Summer 2022 release, the game has been in development for 5+ years, full production obviously less than that. https://t.co/hfv3xwLxMx pic.twitter.com/mHDmy3CCpE – Klobrille (@klobrille) June 25, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Redfall will arrive on PC and Xbox Series X / S next year – there is currently no release date yet.

Source: Videogamer