Arkane Studios has unveiled the duration Of Redfall, i.e. how long it will take to get to the end of the game. According to what was declared by the developers, to get to the end of the main story it will take about 20 hours. Of course, by dedicating yourself to missions and secondary activities, the game time will grow enormously.

The information was given by the Creative Director Harvey Smith in an interview granted to the Wccftech magazine, in which he explained that the 20 hours are related only to the main story, but that there are many secondary contents to consider.

Smith: “For most people it will take longer, especially those who make shelters and nests and explore the whole world.”

Smith did not quantify the in any way extra hours of the secondary contents, but we imagine that they will not be few and that it will be possible to easily exceed thirty hours of play or more.

To give an idea of ​​the scale of the game, Smith revealed that most of the gameplay seen so far is taken from the first of the two large open areas that will make up the game: Redfall Commons and Burial Point.

Also consider the possibility of playing with four different characters, each with its own abilities, a possibility that will inevitably increase the playing time of those who want to try them all.

Summing up, it seems that Redfall will offer a total of dozens of hours of gameplay, net of the promised updates that will arrive in the future.

For the rest, we remind you that Redfall will be released on PC and Xbox Series X and S on May 2, 2023. Before the acquisition of Microsoft, a PS5 version was also in development, then cancelled.