In a recent Q&A, Arkane revealed a number of new details related to Redfallits first-person shooter, including the difficulty functioning in solo and co-op play and le how to unlock cosmetic items.

As for the aesthetic elements, Arkane has confirmed that, with the exception of pre-order bonuses, it will be possible to unlock all cosmetics simply by exploring the game and as a reward for completing missions. Players will probably be happy to know that this type of content isn’t locked into season passes and the like.

As for the difficulty, the developers of Redfall stated that if you play solo the game will be more difficult depending on how far you are in the campaign. Things get a little more complex in co-op, where Arkane said he “considers campaign progress and difficulty, but also the number of players.”

“Depending on the size of your group, the types of enemies you encounter will change, their strength compared to solo play, and the frequency of elite traits. These are not generalized changes. Some encounters will always be easier or harder than others, and some may not change at all. But that’s the point: things should feel more challenging because there are more players, but it’s definitely not a fixed multiplier.”

We also know that Redfall will have “thousands of lines of text” that delve into the lore.