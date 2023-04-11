Redfall is coming, and for the occasion Bethesda and Arkane have launched a special interactive text adventure called Recapture Redfall, which allows you to better enter the atmosphere of the game and also of win a special Xbox Series X Custom theme.

You can try this interesting initiative by heading to this address. It is a gamebook-style text adventure, in which we are asked to read the text and then decide between various options how to continue the story, with different consequences that can lead to game over or various ramifications of the plot.

The protagonist of the story is Layla Ellison, one of the four main playable characters present in Redfall and a simple student of the local university, before the island of Massachusetts ended up at the center of the horror cataclysm narrated in the game.

The story of Layla and the experiment gone wrong that caused chaos and gave her telekinetic powers can also be seen in the trailer dedicated to the character released a few days ago. In this case, therefore, we focus on the particular initiative organized by Bethesda to immerse ourselves in the island of Redfall pending the launch of the game, set for May 2, 2023.

Taking part in the interactive adventure there is also the chance to win a special Xbox Series X themed with Redfall, characterized by a particular graphics which recalls the illustrations of the new game Arkane and Bethesda, find everything at this address.