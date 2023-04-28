Arkane’s co-op vampire shooter Redfall is just a week away now, and as the clock ticks down to release, Microsoft has shared a bunch of new info, including a new trailer, details on its accessibility options, and its PC system requirements – the latter being particularly intriguing in light of the recently announced 30fps limit on consoles.

Starting with Redfall’s accessibility options, these have now been shared as part of a full “settings” breakdown over on Arkane’s blog. Accessibility options, specifically, include the likes of text-to-speech and speech-to-text support, screen narration, subtitles and closed captioning, font scaling, a color blindness filter, notification duration settings, and an optional “accessibility reticule” for anyone that would benefit from a permanent fixation point on-screen.

Arkane has also provided an extensive list of more general settings, highlighting things like toggleable head bob and camera shake, optional object highlights, and four difficulty settings – three of which are available when first starting the game. It’s well worth checking out the full article for the considerably more expanded breakdown.

Redfall launch trailer.

As for Redfall’s newly released launch day trailer, that’s just above this paragraph, which only leaves those PC requirements to discuss. Here, Microsoft has provided details on the hardware needed to meet what it’s calling Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra specs:

Minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: AMD RX 580/Nvidia GTX 1070/6GB VRAM

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Recommended:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD 5700/Nvidia RTX 2080/Intel ARC/8GB VRAM

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Ultra:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT/Nvidia RTX 3080/10GB VRAM

RAM: 32GB

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

As you can see, requirements range from an i5-8400 and GTX 1070 at the low-end to an i7-9700K and RTX 3080 at the top, but there’s a bit of a glaring omission. Microsoft has provided no details as to what these three tiers are targeting in terms of resolution, frame rate, and so on, making it hard to judge what sort of performance PC players can expect on launch day.

That’s perhaps especially concerning in light of Microsoft’s recent admission Redfall would be locked to 30fps on consoles at launch, even on the top-end Xbox Series X, suggesting some serious brute-force grunt may be required to hit 60fps on PC.

Still, with Redfall launching next Thursday, 4th May, it won’t be long until all our questions are answered – including, of course, the one about if it’s any good.