Redfall is the protagonist of a first comparison videos between versions Xboxes and PCscreated by the very fast ElAnalistaDeBits, which highlights several problems related in particular to the console edition of the controversial Arkane Studios shooter.

Welcomed by the international press with just enough votes, Redfall as we know currently lacks a 60fps mode on Xbox Series X|S, but apparently that is not the only technical limit of the long-awaited Xbox exclusive.

If in fact on the Xbox Series X the resolution adopted is a native 2160p, clearly at 30 fps, on the Xbox Series S the promised 1440p has been replaced by a 1080p, moreover reconstructed: perhaps an indication of the fact that the 60 fps have been postponed mainly for due to the performance gap between the two models of the Microsoft platform.

ElAnalistaDeBits talks about uploads particularly fast on all three systems tested, less than six seconds to launch the game, but on consoles elements such as shadows, draw distance, reflections and textures they all seem to require some extra work which will hopefully be rolled out quickly via updates.

Specifically, there are problems with loading textures, especially on Xbox Series S, while all versions suffer from a slight stutteringnow an aspect as notorious as it is sadly known of the titles that run on Unreal Engine 4.

That said, on PC Redfall’s performance appears generally decent, and the ability to activate the DLSS 3 on NVIDIA RTX 4000 series video cards it represents a plus of great value for the purposes of gameplay fluidity: we will talk about it in a dedicated article.