The cast of Redfall is composed of characters with very peculiar abilities, and the new trailer published by IGN sheds light on the origins of Jacobwhich he explains in this video how he got his powers and why there is a crow that always follows him.

It all happened during a mission: Jacob and his team of soldiers were suddenly attacked by a mysterious entity who massacred everyone apart from him, giving him before leaving the gift of a special eyewhich somehow connects him to the spiritual world.

After the trailer of Layla and her telekinesis abilities, Redfall therefore presents the origins of another of its protagonists: the team is undoubtedly well assorted and we are sure it will sparkle on May 2nd.

Indeed, just in the last few days, the excitement around the new Arkane Studios title has taken a hit due to a gameplay video that has received a lot of criticism, mostly due to the way the person who recorded it played. not really an ace.

Redfall also peeked into the discussion surrounding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as Sony cited the cancellation of the PS5 version of the game as an argument about the possible risks of this operation.