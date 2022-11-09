There is no release date for yet Redfallbut everything is lining up for its revelation in the next period, considering also that possible traces of a test beta in the database of Steamstill absolutely unofficial.

According to reports from some users on Reddit, a EULAwhich is a license agreement for users, linked to a beta of a game that is not mentioned, but has the same ID with which Redfall is identified in the catalog of the Valve store.

All this suggests that it is an agreement for the use of one trial version in beta game in question, although the title is not specified.

It could therefore be the prelude to a closed or open beta test planned for Redfall, which would lead to think of a ‘exit not very far at this point. According to some insiders, the launch could be set for March 2023, but there is nothing certain about it, only that its release date will still be earlier than that of Starfield, according to reports from Matt Booty himself. Xbox Game Studios.

A widespread idea is that there will be probable news about Redfall over the course of the The Game Awards 2022, set for December 8, 2022: this is quite likely, considering that this is the last major videogame event of the year and probably the only one scheduled for at least a few months, so it would be an ideal opportunity to announce the date of release of such an anticipated game as the new Arkane shooter. On this occasion, something could also emerge about this presumed beta, so we look forward to any information.