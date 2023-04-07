IGN has exclusively released a new gameplay videos Of Redfallin which we can see a multiplayer battle against a Rooka particular leathery variant of vampire.

As we can see in the video, the Rook is an energetic vampire who relentlessly pursues and attacks his preys. In addition to powerful swings that can easily knock out players, he is able to perform fast leaps, teleport and even unleash red flashes that explode once on the ground causing huge area damage.

Not only that, he has quite a lot of health (or the players in the video were underleveled, we have no way of knowing) which makes the fight a contest of nerves and endurance. On the other hand, once downed, players will be able to get their hands on rare loot.

We remind you that Redfall will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC starting from May 2, 2023 and will be included in Microsoft’s Game Pass catalog at launch. Arkane Studios recently released a trailer dedicated to the character of Layla, who can take advantage of telekinesis skills.