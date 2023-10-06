Bethesda and Arkane Studios have released the full-bodied update 2 Of Redfallwhich finally introduced the 60 fps performance mode for Xbox Series and performance improvements for PC along with a large number of improvements and fixes.

The absence of the performance mode on consoles at launch was one of the aspects most criticized by players, although unfortunately this is not the only lack or flaw of Redfall, as you can read in our review, with the hope therefore that this addition will be a stimulus to attract new players and convince old ones to come back and try the other new features introduced with the patch.