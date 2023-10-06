Bethesda and Arkane Studios have released the full-bodied update 2 Of Redfallwhich finally introduced the 60 fps performance mode for Xbox Series and performance improvements for PC along with a large number of improvements and fixes.
The absence of the performance mode on consoles at launch was one of the aspects most criticized by players, although unfortunately this is not the only lack or flaw of Redfall, as you can read in our review, with the hope therefore that this addition will be a stimulus to attract new players and convince old ones to come back and try the other new features introduced with the patch.
What’s new in the patch
According to what is reported in the official update notes, which you can read in full at this address, among the new features we find stealthy kills to eliminate followers and Bellwether soldiers with weapons and stakes, a better balance for clashes during missions and encounters in the open world, with enemies who will now dodge to avoid friendly fire. Overall, one of the goals of the patch is to offer players an even more dangerous “Redfall with an increased population of enemies in the open world and new encounters.”
Furthermore, various improvements have been made to the aim assist adjustment and analog stick dead zones, as well as various changes and rebalances to various gameplay elements and accessibility features.
