The packs of Redfall for Xbox Series X|S show the presence of the 60fps mode, which however as we know will not be available at launch. How to solve the problem? With a sticker warning of absence of said modality, what questions.

The photo published by journalist Jez Corden is funny, interesting and terribly controversial at the same time, given that on balance the lack of 60 fps mode on Xbox Series X|S must have been communicated late compared to printing the packaging for the retail copies of the game.

Or it is possible that a single version of the cover has been opted for, the one that reports the presence of the 60 fps mode, in view of the moment in which this feature will be available; putting a piece in the meantime, literally.

Most likely the funny emergency measure has been implemented also because Microsoft has been around for a few months under the magnifying glass by international regulators due to the attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard.

In a similar scenario, an accusation of false advertising it would not have helped his situation in the slightest, on the contrary it would probably also have ended up in the document that the CMA officially presented yesterday to block the operation.