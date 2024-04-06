Properties redeveloped, MIT sources speak of “slight irregularities”. The unpublished details





“The imagined interventions respond to the current needs of the sector to recover the building heritage, strongly conditioned by the widespread presence, in buildings or real estate units often dating back, of “slight” irregularities that the current legislation – especially due to the “double compliant” – does not allows for repairs and which hinder the implementation of even ordinary maintenance interventions, limiting the possibility of sale or renovation”. Sources from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure ad Affaritaliani.it specify in detail the proposal put forward yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on the housing plan which sparked many reactions at a political level and beyond.

“The priority lines of intervention, in a short-term perspective, include measures on the following “slight” building defects:



to) discrepancies of a formal nature, linked to the interpretative uncertainties of the current legislation with respect to the demonstration of the legitimate state of the property and the protection of the owner's legitimate expectations relating to building interventions prior to the innovations introduced in 1977 by the so-called “Bucalossi Law”, which subordinated the right to build to a building permit issued by the municipal administration against the payment of a fee;



b) “internal” building discrepancies, relating to a single real estate unit, which, as they result from interventions often stratified over time, carried out by the owners of the time in the absence of formal authorization or reporting, make it difficult today to prove the legitimate status of the real estate unit and do not allow a reduction to pristine status;



c) discrepancies that could be remedied at the time the intervention was carried out, but cannot be remedied today due to the “double compliant” regulation which, requiring compliance with the building regulations in force both at the time of carrying out the intervention and at the time of the request of the title, do not allow obtaining permission or reporting in amnesty for many interventions, dating back over time”.

“In this way – continue the MIT sources – the concrete and current public interest is protected in the removal of situations of legal uncertainty regarding the state of legitimacy of the properties with reference to “slight” discrepancies; the legitimate expectations of private owners of properties which present situations of building non-conformity in various ways “tolerated” by the law – and therefore not configured as “abuse” – but which due to the fragmentation of the sector regulations do not allow the legitimate status of the property to be demonstrated; the interest – public and private – to the redevelopment and economic valorisation of properties and real estate units affected by slight differences; the interest of the “home sector” and of the housing market in the full use of properties and real estate units that are not in a state of total abusiveness, but what they are not fully “marketable” due to the administrative rigidities on the regularization of slight discrepancies (These are interventions already foreseen in some regional sector disciplines)”, conclude the sources of the ministry led by Salvini.