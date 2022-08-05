Event with presidential candidates will be held on October 2 and broadcast on TV and digital platforms

the broadcaster TV network!the website the antagonist and the news portal metropolises announced this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) the closing of an agreement to hold the debate with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, on September 2nd.

The program will be recorded in the studios of TV network!, in Osasco (SP), and will be mediated by journalists Luís Ernesto Lacombe and Amanda Klein. The transmission must be carried out live on TV and on the vehicles’ digital platforms.

According to the editor-in-chief of metropolisesOtto Valle, the debate will be “fundamental” for voters to deepen their perceptions of their votes in October and which is the “best time” to meet the candidates.

“In a world where information struggles daily with fake news, the debate fosters political discussion and helps to shed light on what presidential candidates think”he said.

The Editor-in-Chief of the antagonistClaudio Dantas, said he hoped that the candidates had “courage to submit to this public scrutiny”.

According to TV network!if there is a 2nd round, the vehicles will hold a new debate between the first places in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto on October 17th.

PowerDate

Search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022 shows that the framework for the presidential succession remains stable. Today, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Jair Bolsonaro (PL) marks 35%. The other candidates, together, add up to 15%.

In a 2nd round confrontation, Lula would defeat the current occupant of the Planalto by 50% to 40%. Another 5% would vote blank or nullify the vote in this scenario, while 4% are undecided.

The search PowerDate was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on June 29 under the number BR-08398/2022. The list of tested names reflects the most likely scenario at the time.

A total of 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation.

