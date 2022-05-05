<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Reading in Plazuela Obreg\u00f3n. As usual, many adults prefer to read the newspaper comfortably and outdoors.<span> Cristina Felix \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651752176711\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/redisexo-debate-3_crop1651752155397.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The fresh ink runs through your hands. The first to receive the new redesign with the ink still fresh were the people in charge of the press."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The fresh ink runs through your hands. The first to receive the new redesign with the ink still fresh were the people in charge of the press.<span> Cristina Felix \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651752343542\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/redisexo-debate-4_crop1651752279282.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="A regular reader. Tenor Ricardo Rodr\u00edguez spoke about the new design of EL DEBATE: \u201cIts size is practical, you can read it while having breakfast, the photos make you go inside and see the note, and the typography is clear\u201d."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>A regular reader. Tenor Ricardo Rodr\u00edguez spoke about the new design of EL DEBATE: \u201cIts size is practical, you can read it while having breakfast, the photos make you go inside and see the note, and the typography is clear\u201d.<span> Cristina Felix \/ Debate.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#Redesign #Debate #newspaper #pleases #readers #Sinaloa
