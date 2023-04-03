Binary Haze Interactive – publisher – and Adglobe – developer – have announced that the physical edition of Redemption Reapers, previously scheduled for late April, has been pushed back to early July. Furthermore, he confirmed that one will also arrive PS5 versionwhich will be accessible via a free upgrade if you already own the PlayStation 4 version.

According to the two companies, the physical release delay it is due to the desire to insert other improvements in Redemption Reapers via update. The team has indeed announced new updates for the video game.

have been confirmed patches 1.30 – which will propose improvements to the usability, will adjust the game balance and will insert changes and novelties for the user interface – and the patches 1.40 for Redemption Reapers, which will offer an Easy mode, add New Game + and support the PS5 version.

We remind you that Redemption Reapers is currently available in digital format on PC (via Steam), Switch and PlayStation 4.

In our review we explained that “Redemption Reapers is a game that didn’t need a story but found itself forced to tell one to make logical sense of its excellent strategic combat system. Enemies and characters are really flat but on the field of battle it doesn’t matter: between positioning, chain attacks, arrows and broadswords, facing the hordes of Mort is a pleasant, and difficult, pastime.The interactive movies are not exactly nice to look at, with characters often out of focus and really rudimentary facial animations , and the combat phrases of the five heroes are not that varied and get tired quickly, but the videos can be skipped and the in-game audio is adjustable. What matters is the precision and fluidity with which the developers of Redemption Reapers have designed its tactical gameplay. This game will throw you a challenge that, if you like strategy games, will be hard to resist.”