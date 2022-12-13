Binary Haze Interactive announced the arrival of REDEMPTION REAPERSa new Strategy RPG developed by Adglobe. The title will be available worldwide during the month of February 2023 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The company has announced not only that it will be possible to choose between the Japanese and English dubbut also that the localization of the texts will be in many languages including Italian.

Among the members of the development team we find Masayuki Horikawaa true veteran of the genre having been series director of Fire Emblem. The cast of English voice actors also features some famous names such as Kyle McCarleyfamous for voicing 9S in NieR: AutomataAnd Lucien Dodgevoice of Elliot Craig in the series The Legend of Heroes.

Waiting to find out more we leave you now with the launch trailer for REDEMPTION REAPERSwishing you a good vision as always.

Source: Binary Haze Interactive