After the various European semi-finals, it’s already time for a new day in Serie A. The calendar is full of fascinating matches. It begins with Lazio-Lecce, on the pitch tomorrow, and then ends with Sampdoria-Empoli, a Monday evening match, the first for the blucerchiati as “newly relegated” to Serie B.

Let’s examine the possible options for Fantasy Football.

DEFENDERS — Monza has shown that they are still on the ball despite having practically already achieved their goal of salvation. Napoli, therefore, must be careful of the gusts from the Brianza area. Carlos Augusto (38 credits) still has plenty of beer and can be a stumbling block for the new Italian champions. Deploy him without hesitation. Domagoj Bradaric (19), Salernitana’s left-back, will return to the field after the disqualification and will try to put Atalanta in difficulty, which will also be without the suspended Maehle (starter shirt coming for Soppy) for Saturday’s match at the Arechi . The Croatian has improved his performance compared to the beginning of the championship and has also shown himself in bonuses in the last few games: he could also be decisive against Atalanta. Finally, we close the trio of defensive advice with Andrea Cambiaso (17), who provided an assist in the last round against Sassuolo and seems to be more involved in the Bologna project: he will host a Rome recovering from cup fatigues. See also Qatar 2022 World Cup, second day – LISTEN TO THE BUSINESS PODCAST

MIDDLEFIELDS — Lazio hosts Lecce, in what is the first match of the thirty-fifth day of the championship. The moment is difficult for the Biancocelesti who have suffered three defeats in their last five games. However, there is one player who has stood out in this run of matches: let’s talk about Felipe Anderson (51 credits). The Brazilian deserves the trust of the fantasy coaches, given that thanks to his technical skills he can continue on this trail of bonuses. Fiorentina could suffer due to fatigue accumulated in the Conference League. However, Udinese have suffered many notable player defections in recent times. At Juventus, Sandi Lovric (39) is proving to be a player in form, with always sufficient performances (just one failure in the last sixteen games!) and excellent offensive dangerousness (one goal and two assists in the last four games). The Slovenian is the winning bet on which we bet in this round. Nicolò Cambiaghi (37) is Empoli’s man of the moment. The Tuscans will close the thirty-fifth day of the championship against Sampdoria, who have just been relegated to Serie B. Cambiaghi cannot be missing from your eleven at Fantasy football. Six goals scored in the season, three of which in a row, for the flexible player from the Atalanta youth team who helped score important points for the Azzurri. See also Cruz Azul turns off the 'hell' and thrashes Toluca 4-1 at the Nemesio Díez

FORWARDERS — In the last four league games, Romelu Lukaku (58 credits) has scored three goals and provided three assists. The Belgian striker has finally found good physical condition and could be decisive in the bonus zone against Sassuolo as well. This makes him our first choice in attack for this round given the good form of the Nerazzurri who also won the first Euroderby. Antonio Sanabria (57) had a great 2023: he scored eleven goals in a single season in Serie A, exceeding double figures, proving to be a crucial striker for Turin and for the fantasy coaches. Those who bought it at the repair auction (early February) made a winning choice. He can also do well against Verona. So far, when he has been called into question, he has practically always disappointed, even in the last five performances in which he has obtained heavy failings. Divock Origi (24), a former Liverpool striker, has had a very bad impact in Italian football so far. However, in the next two games he will try to revitalize his season and that of Milan. Against Spezia, the Rossoneri cannot afford to make further missteps, as qualification for the Champions League is in the balance. And with Giroud at rest, it is probable that Origi will replace the Frenchman in the centre-forward role. See also This is how a chimney explosion occurred that ended up claiming the life of Liss Hernandez

