Redeia wants to become the monopoly of the marine electrical network. The company chaired by Beatriz Corredor is looking for new business niches to reinforce the company’s growth and has set its sights on the development of marine energy, mainly wind energy.

According to several sources in the sector consulted by this newspaper, the system operator has already shown its interest to the Government to take charge of the network of marine substations, as well as the ground connections that will be necessary to accommodate the 3,000 MW of wind power. offshore that the Executive has planned to be installed until 2030.

The first clue of this intention was already given by the president of REE herself in the presentation of the Offshore Coalition for Energy and Nature in the Mediterranean (MED OCEaN), an initiative promoted by the Renewables Grid Initiative (RGI), where she assured that ” We believe that for it to be a success, the TSO model must prevail, that is, one in which the transporter and operator of the electrical system builds, operates and maintains the infrastructure of the marine network until its connection with the land network, contributing all its knowledge. and This model, predominant in Europe, has shown that it provides technical and economic efficiencies, benefits in terms of robustness and security of the system and that, in addition, it guarantees neutral access to marine network infrastructures, allowing an orderly development, with less. impact on the marine environment, and non-discriminatory access to this type of generation. At Red Eléctrica we are ready to do it.”

The measure, as explained by the promoters consulted, makes perfect sense since it would open access to the substations to other future technologies (floating photovoltaics) or could even facilitate an increase in marine interconnections with other countries.

Risk of delays

In any case, the decision to grant this monopoly to Redeia is also a warning point since the speed in the construction of these facilities will be key, which, right now, are mostly planned and prepared within the projects by the promoters themselves, to a large extent. from Europe, which could cause unwanted delays for plant owners.

According to knowledgeable sources, Red Eléctrica is already working on projects with the industry to understand how the market will evolve.

The design of the auctions that the Government has put on the table foresees that in the awarding of the projects, the maritime space, the connection to the network and the tariff will be granted, but the call for the first auctions is still pending, an end that is expects it to occur in the coming months.

The promoters and technologists consulted indicate that the control model by the manager is something that is evolving in countries that have been involved in offshore wind for quite some time. Initially, everyone started with the substations within the project under the responsibility of the promoter and in many places the system manager is already responsible.

For this reason, the sector considers that one of the options that could be acceptable would be to initially continue with the planned work and then – as the Electricity Sector Law already allows – to proceed with the sale of these facilities to a market price to Redeia.

As they explain, the decision to grant this monopoly would at the same time imply the need to develop a regulated remuneration methodology for these facilities, which currently do not have a specific remuneration framework but would be paid with the income from the sale of electricity from these parks.

The measure would also reduce the investment needs for promoters in wind farm developments and could even optimize them, in the case of facilities that were nearby.

Right now, the General Directorate of Energy Policy has to request from the system operator a report on the access capacity of the nodes reserved for competition in which it is technically feasible to evacuate energy generated by marine renewable installations through the transport network.

This report must contain at least the access capacity available to evacuate energy generated by this type of installations and an analysis of the connection possibilities. In order to incorporate the connection feasibility aspects, the system operator may request a report from the carrier.

The Roadmap for the development of Offshore Wind and Sea Energies in Spain, which sets an installed power target for offshore wind of 1 to 3 GW in 2030 and 40 to 60 MW for offshore energies. sea.

Planning prepares for offshore wind

The future Planning of the electrical network for the period 2025-2030 on which the Government is working already aims to respond to the need to evacuate future offshore wind projects. To this end, according to the draft to which elEconomista.es has had access, it is ensured that the “Maritime Space Management Plans” (POEM) must be taken into account.

These include zoning for future offshore wind projects in Spain and propose 19 areas of high potential for offshore wind in unprotected areas that meet a wind resource greater than 7.5 m/s and where the depth does not exceed 100 meters. Within them, some are designated as priority use areas. It is considered that the locations with the greatest probability of success are those that are located in these areas, since they integrate resource criteria and environmental criteria, and in which there has also been an interest on the part of promoters to be able to develop projects in said locations. .