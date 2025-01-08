The Galician full digital with global reach, Redegal, has closed its capital increase prior to the exit to BME for a value of 3.8 million, thus exceeding the expectations of the initial three. Furthermore, thanks to this expansion, it has entered a new anchor investor, Axon Partnerswhich together with the Vázquez and De Prado families will position itself as a reference shareholder

Axon Partners is a global investment and consulting firm founded in 2006 that combines flexibility and effectiveness along with excellence in business advice and execution in the technology and innovation sector. Thanks to this capital injection, Redegal will be able to enhance its inorganic growth and thus consolidate its position in the Spanish and Latin American market.

In this operation, the company has had the advice of Link Securities and DCM Asesores, firms specialized in capital markets. The company explains that this operation shows the market’s confidence in the consulting firm of Galician origin, which, during his twenty years of experiencehas seen a notable rise thanks to its ability to adapt to market volatility.

Today, Redegal is recognized globally for offering advanced technological solutions that integrate business and technology in a single service. It should be noted that the company already has a multidisciplinary team of more than 130 professionals who operate remotely from the entire Iberian Peninsula and Latin America, with a hub in Mexico that has been key in its international expansion.

The Executive President of Redegal, Jorge Vazquezhighlights that “we cannot be happier to have completed this capital increase with such success and to welcome Axon Partners, who together with the rest of the shareholders will allow us to follow the roadmap that we have set for the coming years,” he said.

This is a strategic step that will reinforce their growth and international expansion plan with which they become the second company of Ourense and the eleventh Galician company to be listed on the stock market. Redegal’s career has stood out for its ability to lead large-scale projects in multiple sectors.

Recognition

The company has been repeatedly recognized for its contribution to digital transformation and its active role in the technology communityboth in Galicia and globally, collaborating with clients that are listed on the main stock exchanges in the world.

Redegal has a current portfolio of more than 200 clients and a multidisciplinary team of more than 130 professionals in its offices in the Iberian Peninsula and Mexico who develop transversal solutions for its clients in digital marketing, ecommerce and web development and their own data-driven products.