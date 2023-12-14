Joe Spiker, Head of Sustainability at Autodesk, revealed that participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE is a huge step to increasingly focus on the importance of the role of companies in advancing sustainability.

Spiker told Emirates Today that we can say that Autodesk is reshaping the design of the world through the technologies it provides, which are the digital basis used in the following sectors: built spaces, production industries, and media and entertainment, and our technologies also work to enable these sectors to adopt sustainable practices. Enhancing energy and material productivity, and accelerating the design and production of healthier and more environmentally resilient products and spaces.

He added: “The call to confront climate change becomes more urgent every year, due to what societies around the world are suffering from the effects of climate change, whether due to catastrophic floods, hurricanes, high heat waves, or devastating wildfires, according to the WWF Living Planet Report 2018.” Built spaces consume about 40% of global energy and produce two-thirds of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. From this, we conclude that there is an urgent need to adopt sustainable building practices to confront climate change, because it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air and water quality, and enhance environmental and economic sustainability. .

He continued: “The decarbonization journey is not limited to making decisions about specific projects, building materials, or digital solutions, but rather involves changing or improving sector practices to ensure a bright future for future generations. For this reason, Autodesk continues its participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and attended Conference of the Parties in Dubai.