Valencia may be the last train to Europe for Atlético de Madrid, that comes to the city of Turia with two losses dragging (Sporting and Real Madrid, both by the minimum). The rojiblancas look to the Champions zone with nine points to cut and several rivals to clear from the road, but they do not lose hope. “The return of Virginia Torrecilla gives us a new energy and more motivation”, Strom said in the preview, which was referring to the great news of the week in Spanish football: Virginia returned to training with Atleti after overcoming a brain tumor.

The Balearic midfielder is an example of improvement and life and the rojiblanco team wants to take advantage of her great emotional impulse to continue rowing for the Champions League. Ahead they have eleven finals, in which there can be no more doubts or mistakes. The first one will be today (20:30, Gol TV) at the Antonio Puchades, where a Valencia awaits you that also wants to forget the doubts to seal the permanence as soon as possible. The pulse will be intense and the key will be to control the anxiety and lack of control that the nerves sometimes cause.

Also with two defeats in a row (Athletic and Barça) behind them, the team that wants to return to the path of victory. And do it against Atlético, which enjoys great prestige due to its recent career in the League (3 titles in a row between 2017 and 2019), It would be a great morale boost for the Valencian women.

In the closest precedent of the first round, which was played in February due to the postponement due to the snowstorm, Atlético beat Valencia 4-1. The Madrid women had to overcome Candela Andújar’s initial goal to take the three points in CD Wanda.

One of the scorers for that game was Ludmila, who has chained several games without scoring and wants to smile again sending a ball to the mesh to celebrate his recent renewal as rojiblanca (he will have a contract until 2024). He also pursues the leading scorer Deyna Castellanos, who returns after sanction and who wants to forget the mistakes of the last games with a good performance on the green.

Day 24 at Primera Iberdrola

Yesterday

Depor 0-2 Real Madrid

Sevilla 0-4 Barça

Raise 3-2 Logroño

Eibar 0-0 Rayo Vallecano

Today

Santa T-Betis – 12:00

Granadilla-Athletic – 13:00

Madrid-Sp.Huelva (TDP) – 15:00

Espanyol-Real S. (Let’s go) – 16:00

Valencia-Atlético (Gol TV) – 20:30