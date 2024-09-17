Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2024 – 21:53

RedeTV! has made an unprecedented decision when it comes to electoral debates and decided to screw the stool-type chairs to the studio floor, which will be used by the candidates participating this Tuesday morning, the 17th, in the event the network is promoting in partnership with UOL. The information was passed on to State by a member of the organization and confirmed by the station’s journalism superintendent, Stephanie Freitas.

The decision to fix the chairs to the floor was taken early this Monday, the 16th, after the debate on Sunday night on TV Cultura, in which candidate José Luiz Datena (PSDB), in a fit of rage, lifted his chair off the floor and threw it at his opponent Pablo Marçal (PRTB).

Datena and Marçal confirmed their presence at the new meeting on Tuesday. Furthermore, on Monday, the 16th, the reporter contacted the campaigns of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Marina Helena (Novo), and all confirmed the presence of their candidates at the debate on Tuesday. The event organizers also confirmed that the candidates will be present.

Marçal’s team made two requests that were not met by the organization. The first was that Datena not be present at the meeting. However, the PSDB candidate’s presence is mandatory due to the party’s minimum representation in the National Congress. In addition, Marçal wanted one of his security guards to accompany him on stage in case of any eventuality. The information was confirmed by lawyer Tassio Renam Souza Botelho, one of the PRTB candidate’s main advisors.

The organizers of the RedeTV! debate were extremely concerned about the scenes they saw on TV Cultura. Mainly because Tuesday’s event will take place very close to the date of the brawl and there will have been no time to calm things down. They believe that the rules are well-established and, obviously, signed by all teams. However, the TV Cultura debate also counted on the candidates’ commitment to the rules. The order of the candidates who will ask questions was determined by drawing lots, but they will be able to choose who will answer. Journalists from RedeTV! and UOL will also ask questions. The mediator will be journalist and anchor Amanda Klein.

Since the debates began, the tense atmosphere has been growing, mainly because of Marçal. He has been using provocations to try to destabilize his opponents. On Sunday night, the broadcast was interrupted right after Datena hit Marçal with a chair. The former coach had been making all kinds of provocations towards Datena, calling him a “wimp” and a rapist, using the slang term “jack”, which is how sexual violators are known in the prison system. The mediator, journalist Leão Serva, even tried to stop the attack, shouting “No Datena! No!”. Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) also tried to restrain him, preventing him from using a second chair against the former coach. Datena was then expelled from the debate, while Marçal decided to leave the program and go to the hospital.