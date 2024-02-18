Congressmen defend the rupture of relations between the 2 countries after Netanyahu's response to Lula

The Rede-Psol Federation discusses this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) its official position defending the end of relations between Brazil and Israel. The reason is the response of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, after Lula's statements that the Palestinians are being targeted. “genocide”.

The federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) told the Power360 that some party representatives defend the position of breaking the relationship with the Jewish nation, including federal deputies Ivan Valente (Psol-SP) and the Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ); and the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara.

“Lula’s statement about the genocide promoted by Israel against Palestine was courageous and necessary. Netanyahu, the far-right Israeli Prime Minister and agent of apartheid, is now trying to blackmail and threaten the Brazilian government, because he knows that Brazil's position has international weight and repercussions.“, stated Bomfim.

Lula compared Israel's military action in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany – the Holocaust. The statements were made this Sunday (Feb 18, 2024), during a conversation with journalists in Ethiopia.

On the occasion, the president stated that Brazil will defend the creation of a Palestinian State at the UN (United Nations).

“It is important to remember that, in 2010, Brazil was the first country to recognize the Palestinian State. We have to stop being small when we have to be big. What is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”he said.

After Lula's position, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the Brazilian president “crossed a red line”. The political leader said that Israel will continue to fight for its existence and to guarantee its future.

“The words of the President of Brazil are shameful and serious. It’s about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to harm the Jewish people and Israel’s right to defend itself.”declared Netanyahu.

The Israeli Prime Minister said he will summon the Brazilian ambassador to the country for a “harsh talk of reprimand” on Monday (10.Feb.2024).