São Paulo board also declared support for the candidacy of Fernando Haddad (PT) to the government of São Paulo

The Rede-Psol federation made official this Saturday (30.Jul.2022) its support for the candidacy of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic.

The parties are part of the coalition formed by, in addition to them, PT, PSB, PV, PCdoB and Solidarity.

The alliance was formalized at the federation’s national convention, held virtually and open only to leaders of the legend.

Federation President, Guilherme Boulos (Psol) recorded the result of the convention on its page on twitter. He was also confirmed as a candidate for federal deputy in SP.

Coordinator of the MTST (Movimentos dos Trabalhadores Sem Ceto), Boulos’ mission is to increase the number of votes that the party can receive and, thus, help to expand the presence of Psol in the Chamber of Deputies.

The federation also held the federation state convention for official support to the candidacy of Fernando Haddad (EN) to the government of São Paulo.