Plan approved in 2022 brings together environmental, social and governance practices; actions led to international recognition

Responsible for managing more than 70 hospitals and 54 oncology clinics in Brazil, D'Or Network bet on sustainable development and stands out in ESG (environmental, social and governance) in the country. Investment in these areas led the group to national and international recognition in 2023.

Signatory of Global Compact from the UN (United Nations), the company works to achieve goals in initiatives related to climate change and responsible consumption, for example. The strategic planning, approved in September 2022, established which results should be achieved by 2030.

Among the objectives is to reduce GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 36% and achieve a 30% recycling rate for non-organic waste, such as glass, plastic and metal. To achieve this, the company adopts several strategies, including reverse logistics with suppliers, use of returnable packaging and energy improvements.

The use of electrical energy is directly linked to the operation of hospitals, through lighting systems, water pumping, air conditioning and medical equipment. In order to minimize the impacts and reduce the annual consumption of the units, Rede D'Or implemented an automation program for the chilled water plants, which help the units' refrigeration system and equipment cooling.

Currently, there are 20 energy efficiency projects in operation, with 9 contracts in force and 11 being implemented, in addition to 30 mapped for possible application. In 2022 alone, with the automation carried out, 4,501 MWh were saved – enough power to serve around 2,300 homes for 1 year, according to average Brazilian consumption data used by the Procel (National Electric Energy Conservation Program) in report 2023.

In addition, the company is increasing the use of renewable energy sources, based on adherence to the free energy market. Initially, in 2019, they joined the Saint Luke's Hospitalin Sergipe, and the UDI Hospital, in Maranhão. For now, there are 66 businesses included and 35.6 MWh of clean power contracted for supply until 2026. The goal is to reach 74 consumer units next year.

In the energy field, another action adopted by the group is the purchase of more modern equipment, which, in addition to contributing to better medical care, consumes less electricity. The general maintenance of these energy efficiency initiatives alone requires an investment of around R$1 million per year, according to the company.

On another front, which aims at sustainable operation, Rede D'Or implemented the Water Efficiency Program to reduce water consumption in participating units over the years. Among the initiatives are the capture of rainwater and the reuse of condensed water from refrigeration systems.

A survey by the group showed that more than 43 million liters of water were saved in 2022 – enough volume to fill 21 pools Olympic Games, considering 2 million liters of water per unit, according to the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee). This figure is equivalent to approximately 12% of Rede D'Or's total consumption. Financially, it represents a gross saving of R$1.7 million for the company.

Read more in the infographic.

Together, all of these initiatives contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, 326 tons of CO2 equivalent were no longer emitted. The value corresponds to the planting of 2,000 trees from the Atlantic Forest, according to study from the Esalq (Luiz de Queiroz Higher School of Agriculture), from USP (University of Sao Paulo).

In addition to the 36% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, foreseen in the ESG Strategic Planning, the group made a commitment to zero net carbon emissions by 2050. This agreement was signed within the scope of the campaign Race to Zerofrom the UN (United Nations), which aims to mitigate climate change and create a sustainable and inclusive future.

Since 2020, the results compiled from Rede D'Or's Sustainability Report have been subject to external audits annually, following the guidelines of the main global sustainability standards, such as GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) and SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board).

Social development

To cover the letter S (social) of the ESG, Rede D'Or invested R$88.3 million in sociocultural projects, from 2016 to 2022. The amount includes incentives linked to the ISS (Services Tax) and The Rouanet Law. The destination included audiovisual productions, sports incentives and activities linked to the elderly, children and teenagers.

The company also has a partnership with Proa Institute, to employ public school students in vulnerable situations. After a selection process, they undergo socio-emotional training with 100 hours of classes, which covers topics such as self-knowledge, communication, logical reasoning and career planning. There are more than 900 young people benefiting across the country.

Another joint work, this time between the government of Rio de Janeiro and the D'Or Institute of Public Health, is the management of Children's State Hospital, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro – a reference in highly complex pediatric care. Over the course of a decade, more than 200,000 consultations, 48,000 surgeries and 250 transplants have been carried out on patients up to 19 years old.

One of the unit's emblematic cases involved around 50 professionals in 2019: the separation of two sisters who were born joined at the abdominal region, with liver fusion. From preparation for the rare surgery to post-operative follow-up, they spent 9 months in the hospital, having a successful procedure and recovery.



Disclosure/Rede D'Or Under the management of Instituto D'Or, the Hospital Estadual da Criança develops fun activities for patients, such as storytelling and “Cine Pipoca”

Hospital Estadual da Criança is also one of the Brazilian hospitals that performs kidney transplants in children weighing less than 15 kg. The safety and quality of services made it one of the public hospitals in the State of Rio de Janeiro with certification ONA (National Accreditation Organization) level 3 – the highest, considered excellent.

Integrity and transparency recognized

The governance pillar is also solidly addressed by the company. In 2020, for example, Rede D'Or made an IPO (Initial Public Offering) to have shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange. This is only possible if the company meets several practices, such as having 20% ​​independent members on the Board of Directors, implementing an internal audit and complying with regulatory requirements. compliance.

As confirmation of the ESG commitment, the company joined, in December 2022, the ISE (Business Sustainability Index) of B3, the main sustainability indicator of Brazilian companies listed on the stock exchange. At 2023 portfolio, There are 66 companies selected, of which only 5 are linked to the health sector.

Read more in the infographic about the company's ESG practices.

Investment in environmental, social and governance initiatives also led the company to receive national and international awards and recognition. Among 180 companies in the world, Rede D'Or ranked 1st in Latin America and 4th globally in the health sector, appearing in the directory S&P Global Sustainability 2023.

In October 2023, the group received, for the 2nd year in a row, the gold seal in the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program. This time, because of the greenhouse gas emission inventory for 2022. The document encompassed emissions from 103 of the group's businesses, including hospitals, clinics, laboratories and offices.

In an unprecedented way, Rede D'Or also responded to the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), a global organization considered the largest database linked to climate change mitigation. Corporate information and carbon emissions produced in the operation of all units were reported.

According to the company, the result of the assessment is also considered for the ISE, from B3, and of the 15 companies in the healthcare sector eligible for the portfolio, only 7 responded to the CDP. Of the respondents, only 3 achieved a score above the required average (C). Rede D'Or obtained a B grade, the 2nd highest in the global organization.

In a written statement, the group stated that because “Having national coverage, with more than 70,000 employees, it faces the challenge of evaluating local peculiarities and seeking solutions that contribute to an increasingly sustainable and integrated operation.” There are continuous efforts to have a “responsible health management, thinking about current and future generations”.

This content was produced and paid for by D'Or Network.