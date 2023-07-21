Approved in 2022, Constitutional Amendment 117 forgave subtitles that did not follow rules for black and women candidacies

A Sustainability Network and Fenaq (National Federation of Quilombola Associations) filed this Thursday (July 20, 2023) a petition asking for the suspension of articles 2 and 3 (read below) from the Constitutional Amendment 117 of 2022 –which granted amnesty to parties that did not comply with Electoral Justice rules for women and black candidates.

Amendment to the Constitution changed the Article 17 of the Constitution was approved in April 2022 and granted amnesty to subtitles that did not meet the minimum quota of resources or that did not allocate the minimum values ​​for gender and color in elections held before the enactment of the text. It eliminated sanctions of any nature, such as refunds, fines or suspension of transfers from the party fund.

Constitutional Amendment 117 of 2022 also determined that the parties could use the money reserved (but not used) for programs to promote and disseminate the political participation of women or in cases where the Electoral Justice did not recognize the amounts in other elections.

Below is the full text of articles 2 and 3 of Constitutional Amendment No. 117 of 2022:

“Art. 2 Political parties that have not used the resources destined to programs for the promotion and dissemination of women’s political participation or whose values ​​destined for this purpose have not been recognized by the Electoral Justice are assured the use of these values ​​in subsequent elections, being prohibited the condemnation by the Electoral Justice in the accountability processes of previous financial years that have not yet become final and unappealable until the date of enactment of this Constitutional Amendment.

“Art. 3 Sanctions of any nature, including refunds, fines or suspension of the party fund, shall not be applied to parties that did not meet the minimum quota of resources or that did not allocate the minimum amounts due to gender and race in elections that took place before the enactment of this Constitutional Amendment.”

Rede and Fenaq stated that articles 2 and 3 of the constitutional amendment are “incompatible with the fundamental principles and individual and collective guarantees established in the Constitution”. For the entities, the financing of candidacies of blacks, women and other groups with less political representation “aim to correct distortions and promote more inclusive representation”.

“These measures do not constitute discrimination, but a concrete response to the structural inequalities and exclusion that these groups face”they said. “It is necessary not only to impose incentives for female candidacies and candidates from marginalized ethnic groups, but also to provide exemplary punishment for non-compliance with existing laws on the subject.”. Here’s the full (367 KB).

“It is also important to highlight that the aforementioned actions do not deny the principle of equality in its broadest sense, but rather seek to correct historical and structural inequalities, enabling all citizens to have real opportunities to actively participate in political life and influence the decisions that affect their lives.”

In the document sent to the Supreme Court, Rede and Fenaq also mentioned the violation of the principle of gender equality and racial isonomy, both provided for in Article 5 of the Constitution, according to the entities. They also cited the “prohibition of retrogression” to defend that electoral norms should be improved over time and never “ineffective tornadoes”.

“The final cycle of that process is precisely the typical logical contradiction of the Brazilian State: a strong normative arsenal that, however, is not effective, since Congress forgives its own members in political activity by enacting the Constitutional Amendment in question, in disrespect to the inclusion measures that would be imposing”they stated.

LAW PROPOSES NEW AMNESTY

Another law proposal that seeks amnesty for political parties that did not comply with certain rules of the Electoral Justice is being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies. Currently, PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 9 of 2023 awaits the return of congressmen to set up a special commission that will analyze the text.

PEC 9 of 2023 amends the Constitutional Amendment of 117 of 2022 and removes sanctions on political parties that did not follow these electoral rules until the 2022 elections.José Guimaraes (PT-CE), and opposition members, such as Bolsonarist Joe Thunder (PL-SC). Read the full list of signatories here and the full text here (166 KB).

Read more about PEC 9 of 2023 in this article and in the infographic below: