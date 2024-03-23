Reddit | Why did Reddit's stock market career get off to such a strong start? User writings can be valuable data for artificial intelligence training

Reddit's ownership may pose a risk to the development of the discussion forum's stock.

Social media company Reddit's stock market career has started strongly on Wall Street.

The company's stock was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, and the price rose more than 48 percent from the listing price of $34. At its worst, the price went up by 70 percent on Thursday, but on Friday, the direction of the stock was downward at the opening of Wall Street.

The company is known for its discussion forum of the same name, which is now practically worth eight billion US dollars, or 7.3 billion euros, calculated by the outstanding shares.

If options and other shares are included, the value rises to $9.5 billion. By market value, the company would be among the 10-15 most valuable companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

An analyst at the news agency Bloomberg by Mandeep Singh by the market value can rise up to ten billion dollars.

Reddit's IPO figures are relatively higher than those of Facebook owner Meta Platforms or smaller competitors Snap or Pinterest.

Singh believes that the background lies in the estimates of Reddit's growth.

“ According to Wong, users' thoughts and ideas are becoming a valuable resource.

Investors have been especially excited by Reddit's plans for red-hot artificial intelligence. Reddit's COO Jennifer Wong clarified intentions Bloomberg TV in an interview on Thursday.

Wong said large language models need data. For Reddit, it has been accumulated from the discussions and writings of users over the course of nineteen years. According to Wong, users' thoughts and ideas are becoming a valuable resource when artificial intelligence is trained to produce human-like content.

Earlier this year, Reddit struck a deal with Alphabet's Google that allows the search engine giant to train its AI models with content from Reddit's discussion forum.

Reddit is negotiating more licensing deals that would allow third parties to access its data.

Additional income Reddit needs to. So far, most of the company's turnover has come from advertising.

Last year, the company posted a net loss of $91 million on revenue of $804 million. The loss decreased somewhat from the previous year, when the net loss was $159 million on revenue of $667 million.

Reddit has tightened its lax moderation policy to attract more advertisers. However, the company has never made a profit during its nineteen-year history.

Reddit in the initial public offering, it was exceptional that the moderators and users of the company's discussion forum could subscribe to the shares. These shares are not subject to sales restrictions, so their subscribers have been able to sell them as early as Thursday.

CEO of Reddit Steve Huffman has said in an interview with the TV channel CNBC that the best investors for Reddit are the people who use Reddit.

British newspaper of the Financial Times according to Reddit's ownership group, however, may pose a risk to the stock's development, as some users have already proposed a short sale of the stock as an objection to the stock exchange listing.

Discussants on Reddit's popular Wallstreetbets have previously managed to engineer campaigns, the most famous of which is a price rally on Gamestop's stock in 2021.