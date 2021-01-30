The way in which thousands of small investors grouped in a Reddit forum have challenged the markets is the main topic of conversation on Wall Street, although their action has transcended the borders of the economic world causing amazement and waves of sympathy. The stories in which the small fish eat the large are not abundant. And less when there is money involved.

What has happened?

The shares of several companies, including the video game company GameStop, the AMC cinema chain and the technology BlackBerry, began to rise in the middle of this month without news to justify it. They all have in common that they are firms in trouble, with difficulties adapting to changes in consumer habits, who now prefer to download video games, watch movies online. streaming, and buy smartphones from Apple, Samsung or Chinese companies. That declining profile had caused big bearish Wall Street funds like Melvin Capital and Citron Research, which make more money the more a company sinks, to keep an eye on them. They were doing well, until suddenly stocks started a mad rush of encouraged gains from the Reddit WallStreetBets subforum, which has catapulted GameStop over 1,600% this month, AMC’s 525%, and a 112% those of BlackBerry.

Who are the members of the forum?

They call themselves degenerate, retarded or autistic, they are mostly young millennials, and use the forum to share their preferred investments, many of them very small. His favorite broker to operate is Robinhood because he does not charge commissions. Currently there are seven million, but at the beginning of the week they did not reach two million. They were enough. Not all of them have invested in GameStop, AMC or BlackBerry, but given their large numbers, a united fraction has the power to move the market. Seeing that the stock purchases of these companies caused a lurch to the upside that made the hated bear funds tremble, new foreros joined the purchases, some to multiply their investment, others to harm the investors. hedge funds of Wall Street that profit from the fall of companies and the rest for a mixture of both reasons.

Only they made the stock go up?

No. When stocks rise sharply, as with purchases of Reddit foreros, funds that have bearish investments in them close their position to cut losses. To do this they have to buy the securities, providing new gasoline at their price. It is unknown if the algorithms that automatically invest had any influence on the takeoff of the prices. It is also not known if any major investors were involved, although the world’s richest man, Tesla founder Elon Musk, whose company has been hit by bears in the past, publicly supported the Reddit revolt, giving it new verve.

Who are the leaders?

The Reddit movement doesn’t have a visible head. It’s horizontal and chaotic, riddled with memes, emoticons, insults, and taunts toward Wall Street bears. That is its weakness but also its strength. In recent hours, some foreros have tried to direct more organized actions, but other older ones have reacted by warning them that this way of proceeding can make things easier for stock supervisors if they decide to accuse them of manipulating the market.

Have they made a lot of money?

There is everything. Some have invested less than $ 1,000 and earned thousands more, but some of the users have shared screenshots of their bank statements with the earnings. The most famous, who writes under the pseudonym DeepFuckingValue, claims to have transformed $ 50,000 into more than 30 million, and has shared images of his balance in recent days, although his version has not been able to be verified.

Do only small investors win?

No. Among the winners of the bear challenge are the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, which owns almost 13% of GameStop, or investor Ryan Cohen, who became rich after selling Chewy, a kind of Amazon of products for animals.

¿Why is it so important?

Until now, the market was driven by the inertia of the big funds. For the first time, prices have moved from the bottom up, which opens the door for a repeat in the future, including a new factor in investor risk analysis that did not exist before.

Will stocks go down again?

Everything indicates that yes. The rise does not respond to any improvement in the profitability of the companies, but to a practically pyramidal manipulation, in which new investors join in, encouraged by the expectation that others will do it later and raise the share price, or by the idea of continuing to hurt bearish funds. Over time, stocks tend to get closer to their true value, in which case those who sell later risk losing money.