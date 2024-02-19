Reddit declined to comment on the news, but the timing of the alleged deal is highly suspicious given that the company is about to go public.

According to a new report from Bloomberg , Reddit it would have sold its users' data to a company that deals with AI , unspecified, for 60 million dollars. The goal would have been to train the AI ​​with content created by unsuspecting users.

Problems for the future

AI is becoming increasingly popular

It must be said that companies that deal with social networks live by monetizing their users' data, so Reddit will also do the same since its foundation. The problem is always a legal one, because it's one thing to sell data for commercial reasons, it's another thing to do it for train an artificial intelligence. Furthermore, Reddit is full of pirated material, so the risk is that among the many contents fed to AI there is also a lot of content protected by copyright.

However, it is early to draw conclusions, given that there are no official comments from the company or official investigations underway. What is certain is that other platforms could also follow the same path, opening up even bigger problems for artists and writers.

Many are waiting for the intervention of legislators to resolve the situation and limit the data theft carried out by AI companies which currently has truly cyclopean dimensions. In any case, we'll see if something happens in the future, when we imagine that similar news will multiply.