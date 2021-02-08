Among all the ads aired at the Super Bowl break, there was certainly one insert that caught the attention of the entire public. And it is that with only 5 seconds of insertion, Reddit managed to sneak a small ad on its famous WallStreetBets subreddit.

In the middle of what appeared to be a normal ad, the famous orange and white Reddit logo was displayed for just a couple of seconds along with a small piece of text that barely offered the possibility of being read, but the milestone and the wake-up call were already fulfilled. And it is that later, the official Reddit Twitter account posted his allegation online:

In it we can read: “If you are reading this, it means our bets were worth it […] One thing we learned from our communities this past week is that the homeless can accomplish almost anything when we gather in a common area. Who knows, maybe you’re the reason finance textbooks need to add a chapter on ‘trends’ […] Powerful things happen when people come together around something that really matters to them. And there is a place for that. It’s called Reddit.

For those who are not up to date, this is a direct reference to the recent milestone of how the WallStreetBets subreddit thwarted Wall Street short sellers by buying shares of GameStop (and other companies) and causing their value to spike immensely. That led to huge hedge fund losses on short positions, while the small investors that entered made huge profits, in what is now known as a battle for justice between rich and poor.

Although we have also seen how recently the efforts of these users have been seen reduced and somewhat dubiously controlled by broker Robinhood, one of the applications used by many of WallStreetBets participants to carry out their interventions on the stock market, and that slowed down, stopped and even canceled trades on users’ actions without their consent.

But the Reddit mockery doesn’t seem to end here. And in fact, this broker application is also the event to cast its own 30-second spot to declare that anyone can be an investor along with an even more curious corporate message: «the world of finance is changing and we stay true to our mission«.

With a fight still very active, gaining more and more participants from all over the world with small and large investors, it certainly seems that both sides have definitively declared war. So now it only remains to be seen if, as they say from Reddit, we are facing one of the future chapters for the annals of economic history.