The startup Rubrik and the Skims brand are also studying the possibility of becoming publicly traded companies next year

Social media company Reddit is negotiating with potential investors for a IPO (acronym in English for initial share offering), scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2024. The information is from Bloomberg.

Based in San Francisco, Reddit is famous for its discussion forums, such as r/wallstreetbetswhich boosted interest in stocks called “actions-meme” in 2021.

The company has been considering an IPO for some time, but postponed plans due to market volatility.

In February, the portal The Information reported that Reddit intended to go public in the second half of 2023. Before that, the Bloomberg stated last year that Reddit was talking to the Morgan Stanley and the Goldman Sachs about a listing that could be worth up to US$15 billion.

The US IPO market is weak after a series of tepid debuts in September and October this year. However, there are signs of recovery.

One of the highlights is the Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, which confidentially registered an IPO in the country. The data security startup Rubrik and the underwear brand Skims are also studying possible IPOs for next year, sources told Bloomberg.

With information from Investing Brazil