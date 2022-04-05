Reddit is one of the most popular sites today, and no matter what your interests are, you will surely find something useful in these forums. Of course, there are also some pretty weird things, like the war that is going on right now where its users are fighting to control one of these pixel art forums.

It all started when in 2017, Josh Wardlecreator of wordle and that at that time he worked for Redditcame up with the idea of ​​creating a subreddit known as r/Place, where users could collectively create pixel art, allowing each of them to place a pixel every five minutes. This was originally a joke april foolsbut it eventually became a social experiment, and after being absent for five years, it’s now back.

r/Place now it has twice as many users, who for the last four days have been fighting to control this space with pixel art to express their solidarity for Ukraine and trans rights, but at the same time, we also have the trolls looking to ruin the experience for everyone. Many communities have even joined forces to counteract these trolls and dominate the space with illustrations of all kinds, including some of Elden Ring.

This subreddit was temporarily closed yesterday, April 4, so the battle between communities has come to an end. At least for now, since we don’t know if this space will be open again next year.

Via: Reddit