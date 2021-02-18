Keith Gill has many names. On YouTube it’s Roaring Kitty. On Reddit he uses an unsubtle pseudonym, DeepFuckingValue. And in the environment of bearish Wall Street funds, he is likely to receive much worse nicknames: At 34, this former employee of MassMutual, a Massachusetts insurer, is for some the instigator of the foreros movement that catapulted the stock price of the company. video game company GameStop more than 1,700%, losing billions of dollars to hedge funds like Melvin Capital.

The case arrives this Thursday at the Financial Services Commission of the United States Congress, where Gill will testify through the video with the CEOs of Reddit, the broker Robinhood, and the Citadel and Melvin Capital funds. Before his statement, he has published a five-page statement to defend himself against allegations that he was able to profit from the messages he posted on his social networks, where he is now a celebrity, with 420,000 followers on YouTube. “I did not ask anyone to buy or sell the shares for my own benefit. I did not belong to any group that tried to move the stock price. I never had a financial relationship with any mutual fund. He had no information on GameStop beyond what was public. I didn’t know anyone within the company and I never had inside information. As an individual investor, I use publicly available information to study the market and the value of companies ”, he defends in the text.

For weeks, Gill shared videos on the YouTube social network explaining his investment thesis, as well as messages on the Reddit forum in which he attached extracts from his savings account in which he showed how his money in GameStop grew, reaching 48 million of dollars starting from an initial investment of $ 53,000 in 2019 -which was successively expanded-, when nobody trusted the firm and the price of its securities was at the bottom. Despite the gains, Gill insisted that he would not sell because he was still confident in value, and the rest of the members made him the symbol of the battle they fought against bearish funds in January this year. A quick glance at the web serves to verify that the myth is still alive: messages of support for the best known of theirs are abundant.

In the document, Gill presents himself as a fervent believer in the future of GameStop, in his opinion unfairly valued. “The market gave too many probabilities to its bankruptcy”, thinks. He does not mention that he was a registered broker and a licensed financial analyst, roles that his accusers see incompatible with his activism on the networks. In addition to testifying in Congress, Gill will have to answer a complaint in a Massachusetts court for manipulating the market to his advantage causing large losses to other investors. He will do so together with his former company, which they accuse of not having supervised their activities.

Gill rejects the accusations, confines his activity to the private sphere, and calls the idea that he used the networks to raise the price of shares and thus see his profits multiply as “absurd”. “My investment skills had reached a level where I felt that sharing them publicly could help others. I also thought that by sharing my own ideas and accepting criticism I could identify flaws in my analysis. Mutual funds and other Wall Street firms have teams of analysts who work together to gather investment ideas, whereas individuals do not have that advantage. Platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and WallStreetBets on Reddit level the playing field. And in a year of quarantines and covid, interacting with other investors on social media was a safe way to socialize. We have fun ”, ditch.

Gill combines his explanations with more personal details. He tells how he tried to create his own investment firm, which ended up shipwrecked shortly after starting, but which helped him to understand the functioning of the markets. Also the two years, between 2017 and 2019, in which he dedicated himself solely to investing after losing his job. His enthusiasm after being hired by MassMutual and earning more than $ 100,000 annually for the first time. And finally, the euphoria at the great hit of his life: the purchase of shares in GameStop, which has filled his account with zeroes and legal complications. “It made me very happy to visit my family in Brockton over the holidays and give them the great news: we were millionaires.”

GameStop stocks have fallen 86% from their highs on January 27, causing heavy losses for those who jumped on the bandwagon at the last minute. It is unknown if Gill keeps his positions intact, but in any case, the price is still more than 700% above the day he first invested in the security, that June 7, 2019 when his life, without knowing it, began to change.