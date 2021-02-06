The investor is naturally prepared to buy some asset, and sell it at a higher price, making a monetary difference when realizing the profit. If he did not sell it, it is an unrealized profit: not to count the beans before the account, because in markets things change very quickly. It means taking a long or long position.

But there is another way to make money, and that is the loss of an asset. This is very common in the futures market, where the main commodities or currencies are traded (bonds and stock indices as well) because they are traded under the same conditions as if a futures purchased position were adopted. But it is not so obvious for stocks, or any equity asset that has liquidity, that is, it has a fluid market with a high volume of daily operations.

Those investors who expect or estimate that there will be a drop in the prices of a certain stock, they borrow the shares from their broker or bank as collateral and sell them, with the commitment that when those shares fall, they will buy back the share to replace the loan. As it is a loan, it is subject to an interest rate, and is also subject to certain availability to operate them.

Being a buyback commitment, at some point that ends up being given. What the markets have been experiencing in recent weeks had a lot to do with this operation: the repurchase of shares sold en masse caused the so-called “short squeeze” that caused many stocks to have an unusual rise, many of which had been sold short or shortened en masse.

And it was especially retail investors who have achieved destabilize large funds that were shortened in those stocks (“hedge funds”). There was already a very strong competition between online brokers, to the point that many relevant companies decided to eliminate trading commissions. This is how they increased their customer base.

The focus was the action of GameStop (GME), a small Nasdaq-listed company that had been posting operating losses, which triggered a large number of “short selling.” As of January 14, there was more than twice the “short” of what the company has on the stock market (floating), so a group of operators took advantage of the situation and bought the shares at a very low price, and the aforementioned “short squeeze ”.

The new stock market phenomenon had its epicenter on Reddit, a social network with a specific group of retail investors called “WallStreetBets”, with 8.5 million users destined to comment on the markets. Regulators have been issuing opinions regarding a possible collusion of this and other groups, but the truth is that it was not insider trading or manipulation, but simply knowing what to do with the information available.

There are new players in the game, and their style is different: finance is no longer for an exclusive group, now there are commission-free brokers that attract younger investors who have never invested before. Retail investors with plenty of cash on hand twisted their arms on the bearish bets already made by hedge funds.

The subsequent reaction to these unusual rises has been a new collapse in the prices of these companies, which had been affected for many years. To be very careful with those “shortened” stocks, which are not for any retail investor.

Look also