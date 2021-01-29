A passerby walks past a GameStop store in Manhattan, New York, last Wednesday. CARLO ALLEGRI / Reuters

One of the most popular applications among retail investors in the United States and the favorite tool of WallStreetBets users to execute their purchase orders for GameStop securities, the Robinhood stock trading platform, has partially reversed its decision to restricting operations with the titles of the video game chain, as well as with other securities, although it has stressed that it will only allow “limited” purchases.

MORE INFORMATION

“Starting tomorrow (this Friday), we plan to allow limited purchases of these securities. We will continue to monitor the situation and it is possible that we will make the necessary adjustments “, announced the broker hours after having blocked the purchases of a series of particularly volatile shares in recent sessions, in addition to having extended the margins set to trade certain securities. In response to the volatility unleashed on Wall Street in recent sessions by the revolt that has led a multitude of retail investors organized through WallStreetBets against large bearish funds, Robinhood decided this Thursday to restrict operations with American Airlines (AAL) securities , BlackBerry (BB), Best Buy (BBY), Castor Maritime (CTRM), Express (EXPR), KOSS Corporation (KOSS), Naked Brand (NAKD), Nokia (NOK), Sundial Growers (SNDL), Tootsie Roll (TR ) and Trivago (TRVG), allowing only to close positions.

The decision of online broker sparked ire among retail investors, with a group bringing a lawsuit against Robinhood for alleged market manipulation, as well as among politicians of different stripes, after Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for an investigation into Robinhood’s reasons for blocking the accounts of individual investors “when the hedge funds [fondos de cobertura] they can freely negotiate the shares as they see fit, ”a proposal that publicly received unexpected support from Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

In fact, the incoming chairman of the US Senate Banking Committee, Democrat Sherrod Brown, announced on Thursday the upcoming holding of a hearing in the House to address the situation on Wall Street and the implementation of the rules by the Securities Commission (SEC) and Congress. “People on Wall Street only care about the rules when they are the ones who are hurt. American workers have known for years that the Wall Street system does not work; they have been paying the price. It’s time for the SEC and Congress to make the economy work for everyone, not just Wall Street, ”he announced.

Financial obligations

Vladimir Tenev, co-founder of Robinhood, assured Thursday afternoon that the app’s decision to restrict trading in these securities responded to the platform’s financial obligations as a brokerage firm, including the net capital requirements set by the SEC and clearing house deposits. “Some of these requirements fluctuate based on market volatility and can be substantial in today’s environment,” he explained.

“These requirements exist to protect investors and markets, and we take our responsibility to meet them seriously, including through the measures we have taken. To be clear, this decision was not made in the direction of any market maker nor from other market participants, ”said the businessman, warning that Robinhood cannot control the ultra-fast spread of information and disinformation that takes place on social networks.

On the other hand, according to sources familiar with the ‘Financial Times’, the broker was impelled to seek the support of investment banks, including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Wells Fargo, to ensure access to around $ 1 billion (825 million euros) in credit facilities for Strengthen your financial position amid the turmoil. In this regard, the platform highlighted that this injection of funds represented “a strong sign of confidence.”