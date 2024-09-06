A still uncertain future

The return of Superbike to Magny-Cours after a summer break lasting just under a month has not only rekindled the engines of the production-derived bikes, but also the rumours relating to the Drivers’ Market. Excluding the recent renewal of Alvaro Bautista with Ducati for next season, there are three other Superbike protagonists who have not yet provided precise indications on their future in the world championship.

Redding: BMW Target

The first was the British Scott Reddingwho arrived in Superbike in 2020 after an experience in the MotoGP. Vice-champion already during that season and on the podium several times the following year, Redding then arrived in BMWwhere he currently plays in the team Bonovo Action. At the moment it is not clear what his future will be, but the British player’s intention is to continue with this team: “The situation is the same as the last time you asked me this question. – he explained to the official Superbike channel – at the moment I would say that there is no news. I feel good where I am and with BMW, so I am looking forward to getting a result. Time is ticking and, considering the scenario, it is not good. I am doing my best and this weekend I would like to get some results that could maybe help me thinking about the future. What we know is that I have a contract. My goal is to stay here in WorldSBK with BMW. There’s not much else I can say.”

Iannone: never say never

Nothing new for either Andrea Iannonemaking his debut this year in Superbike. However, in addition to what Redding said, the Vasto rider also mentioned another team in addition to GoEleven, with which he is currently involved, demonstrating how much he wants to analyze all the available opportunities to be able to fight for the title in the future: “Nothing different to what I said in Portimao, but, certainly, I thought a lot about my future – he declared – It is not easy to make this decision. I have analyzed every detail since I think it will be the most important choice I will make in my life regarding my career. I think that in the next two or three years I will have the chance to fight for the Championship and I want to be ready for it. I still need a little more time. GoEleven, Yamaha, never say never. I don’t know. In life everything is possible“.

Rinaldi: Superbike, but not only

Another Italian like him also wants to continue his career in Superbike. Michael Ruben Rinaldi, former rider of the Aruba.it-Ducati team and from this year with Motocorsa Racing. The 28-year-old did not indicate any news, but did not rule out being in contact with various teams, without naming names, in addition to the possibility of opening new chapters in other championships: “There is no news yet. As soon as I have some, I will talk about it. This weekend we will talk to some people but there is no news yet. The idea is to continue in WorldSBK, but I’m also considering other options. The main objective is to stay in this Championship. There are some options but I want to make sure I get back in good positions. For next year, 50-50″.