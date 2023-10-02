Norris ‘defends’ Verstappen

“In Red Bull the car is so ‘unbalanced’ on the front that if you blow on the steering wheel it turns”he joked Alexander Albon to underline how much the driving style of Max Verstappen is favored within the Milton Keynes team, a driver who is preparing to celebrate his third consecutive world title next weekend in Qatar.

Sergio Perez’s father, Antonio, recently underlined that also in 2023 the developments of the RB19 have gone in the direction of the driving style favored by Verstappen compared to what his son Checo would like. Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, in turn clarified that from his point of view the Dutchman tends to ‘demolish’ his team mates because the cars are tailor-made for him.

Lando Norris he doesn’t think it’s right that a driver can ‘hide’ behind a car that isn’t designed according to his strengths. “It’s not the team’s job to build the car around someone – declared the McLaren representative interviewed by the newspaper racingnews365.com – perhaps this scenario could happen in the ideal world, but it is the driver’s job to provide a good performance regardless of the type of car that is made available. I agree with Max when he says you can’t design a car for someone. It’s up to the driver to adapt to the car, if for any reason I’m slower than my teammate it’s simply because I’m not doing a good job. It’s very simple, we are also well paid to adapt to the machine and extract the best possible from it, it’s our job“.

Norris added that for a driver what matters is that the car is fast, not that it is ‘comfortable’ for his preferred driving style: “I would always choose a faster and more difficult to handle car than a ‘comfortable’, but slower car. It’s obvious that a driver is more comfortable if the car has driving characteristics that go well with his style, but we are paid to adapt to every circumstance.” In reference to what Norris said, Charles Leclerc actually highlighted that as much as he doesn’t like an understeering car like the Ferrari SF-23, he hates making excuses if its performance isn’t so brilliant.