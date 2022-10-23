Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, co-owner of energy drink company Red Bull, has died aged 78. That’s what Red Bull has on Saturday night announced. Mateschitz was known as the driving force behind the Red Bull Racing team, which included world champion Max Verstappen.

In 1984 Mateschitz founded the company Red Bull together with his Thai colleague Chaleo Yoovidhya. Mateschitz owned 49 percent of the shares in the company, the family of his business partner Yoovidhya owns the remaining 51 percent. In addition to the Formula 1 team, Red Bull is also behind the Alpha Tauri team, RB Leipzig football club and Red Bull Salzburg.

World champion Max Verstappen spoke of a tough day due to the death of Mateschitz. “The amount of young talent he has supported over all these years, and that he also believed in me from such a young age, was very special.” Verstappen says he owes his career to Mateschitz. “I wouldn’t have been here without him.”