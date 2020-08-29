More than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 24 hours on Friday, August 28. The epidemic is progressing “exponential”, according to the Directorate General of Health. In a laboratory in Hérault, classified in the red zone, it’s a race against time. Julie Badel, sampling technician, receives four times more samples than in July. To meet the deadlines, choices have to be made, urgent cases have priority. The department performs 70,000 tests per week and the pace will accelerate. Laboratories are struggling to keep up.



“Our platforms operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we have to deal with supply difficulties, the secretariats are under tension, with a phone that rings constantly”, explains the laboratory biologist, Jean-Michel Real. Screening centers are multiplying, Montpellier has inaugurated its first pedestrian drive and according to the Regional Health Agency, three other structures will be created in the coming weeks.

