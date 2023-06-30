The Red Wings airline will start operating regular flights on the Moscow-Kutaisi (Georgia) route from July 10, according to the airline’s booking system.

Air tickets are already on sale on the carrier’s website. Flights will operate three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

At the request of Izvestia, the press service of the Red Wings confirmed that the launch of flights is scheduled for July 10.

As earlier, on June 21, a source told Izvestia, in May, Red Wings received approval from the Georgian side to launch flights on the Domodedovo-Kutaisi and Sochi-Tbilisi routes, as well as for charters from the regions, and on June 16, permission was issued for another route – Zhukovsky – Tbilisi. At the same time, it was also reported that the launch of the carrier’s flights was postponed indefinitely.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the ban on flights of Russian carriers to Georgia on May 10. Direct flights between the Russian Federation and Georgia were suspended on July 8, 2019 by decision of the Russian side against the backdrop of riots in Tbilisi.

Later, on May 26, the Russian leader noted that the resumption of flights with Georgia and the abolition of visas were adopted in order to support businesses and citizens who love this country.