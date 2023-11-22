A red wine can pair well with various dishes of the Italian culinary tradition, but for some people, drinking it even in small quantities causes heachache. Typically this headache can occur within 30 minutes to three hours after drinking even a small glass of wine.

In a new study, scientists at the University of California, Davis, examined why this happens, even to people who don’t get headaches when they drink small amounts of other alcoholic beverages. Researchers believe that a flavanol naturally occurring in red wine may interfere with the proper metabolism of alcohol and cause headaches.

The results of research were published in the magazine Scientific Reports.

Red wine: this is why it causes headaches for some individuals

This flavanol is called quercetin and is naturally present in all types of fruits and vegetables, including grapes. It is considered a healthy antioxidant and is also available in supplement form. But if metabolized with alcohol, it can be problematic.

“When it gets into your bloodstream, your body converts it into a different form called quercetin glucuronide,” said wine chemist and corresponding author Andrew Waterhouse, professor emeritus in the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology. “In this form it blocks the metabolism of alcohol.”

As a result, people can end up accumulating the toxin acetaldehyde, explains lead author Apramita Devi, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Viticulture and Enology at UC Davis.

“Acetaldehyde is a known toxin, irritant and inflammatory substance,” Devi said. “Researchers know that high levels of acetaldehyde can cause facial flushing, headaches and nausea.”

The drug disulfiram prescribed to alcoholics to stop them from drinking causes the same symptoms. Waterhouse said this is because the drug also causes the toxin to build up in the body when normally an enzyme in the body would break it down. About 40% of the East Asian population also has an enzyme that doesn’t work very well, allowing acetaldehyde to build up in their system.

“We postulate that when sensitive people consume red wine with even modest amounts of quercetin, they develop headaches, particularly if they have a pre-existing migraine or other primary headache condition,” said co-author Morris Levin, professor of neurology and director of the Headache Center. from the University of California, San Francisco.

“We think we are finally on the right path to explaining this millennia-old mystery. The next step is to test it scientifically on people who develop these headaches, so stay tuned.”

Waterhouse stated that levels of this flavanol can vary greatly in red wine.

“Quercetin is produced by grapes in response to sunlight,” Waterhouse said. “If you grow grapes with exposed bunches, as they do in Napa Valley for their cabernets, you get much higher levels of quercetin. In some cases, it can be four to five times higher.”

Quercetin levels can also vary depending on how red wine is made, including skin contact during fermentation, fining processes and aging.

The scientists will then compare red wine that contains a lot of quercetin to those that contain very little to test their red wine headache theory in people. This small human clinical trial will be conducted by UCSF.

Researchers say there are still many unknowns about the causes of red wine headaches. It’s unclear why some people seem more sensitive to them than others.

Researchers don’t know whether the enzymes of people who suffer from red wine headaches are more easily inhibited by quercetin or whether this population is simply more easily affected by the accumulation of the toxin acetaldehyde.

“If our hypothesis comes true, then we will have the tools to start addressing these important questions,” Waterhouse said.

Red wine, in limited quantities, has long been considered heart-healthy. Alcohol and certain substances found in red wine called antioxidants can help prevent coronary heart disease, the condition that leads to heart attacks.

The links between red wine and fewer heart attacks are not well understood. But the antioxidants in red wine can increase levels of HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, also called “good” cholesterol, and protect against cholesterol buildup.

Experts say not to start drinking alcohol to help your heart. This is especially true if you have an alcohol use disorder or if there is an alcohol use disorder in your family. Too much alcohol can harm the body in many ways. But if you already have a glass of red wine with dinner, drinking it in limited quantities can improve your heart health.

Antioxidants found in red wine called polyphenols may help protect the lining of blood vessels in the heart. A polyphenol called resveratrol is a part of red wine that has been noted for its healthiness.

Resveratrol may help prevent damage to blood vessels, lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also called “bad” cholesterol, and prevent the formation of blood clots.

However, the results of studies on resveratrol are conflicting. Some research shows that resveratrol may be linked to a lower risk of swelling and irritation, called inflammation, and blood clotting. Both can reduce the risk of heart disease. But other studies have found that resveratrol does not protect against heart disease. Further research is needed.

The resveratrol in red wine comes from the skin of the grapes used to make the wine. Simply eating grapes or drinking grape juice could be a way to get resveratrol without drinking alcohol. Red and purple grape juices may have some of the same health benefits as red wine.

Peanuts, blueberries and cranberries also contain some resveratrol. It is not yet known whether eating grapes or other foods benefits heart health in the same way that drinking red wine might. And it’s not known how much resveratrol is needed to protect the heart. The amount of resveratrol in food and red wine can vary widely.

There are also resveratrol supplements. However, they may cause side effects. And research suggests that the body cannot absorb most of the resveratrol found in supplements.

Many studies have shown that drinking regular, limited amounts of any type of alcohol helps your heart. It’s not just red wine. It is believed that alcohol:

It increases HDL cholesterol, also called “good” cholesterol.

Helps prevent the formation of blood clots.

It helps prevent damage to the arteries caused by high levels of LDL cholesterol, also called “bad” cholesterol.

It can improve the functioning of the layer of cells that line blood vessels.

Researchers continue to study whether red wine and other alcoholic beverages can help the heart. Those who drink regular, limited amounts of alcohol, including red wine, appear to have a lower risk of heart disease. Drinking regular, limited amounts is called drinking in moderation.

There may, however, be other reasons for the lower risk of heart disease in people who drink red wine in moderation. For example, they may eat a healthier diet and be more active than those who don’t drink red wine. And they may also have higher incomes and better access to health care.

More research is needed to determine whether red wine is better for the heart than other types of alcohol, such as beer or spirits.

The American Heart Association and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute advise against starting to drink alcohol just to prevent heart disease. Some people who drink alcohol have difficulty quitting, a phenomenon called addiction. And drinking alcohol can cause other health problems or make them worse.

Drinking too much alcohol increases the risk of:

Accidents, violence and suicide.

Some types of cancer.

Heart failure.

Irregular heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, which can lead to stroke.

Hypertension.

Liver and pancreatic diseases.

Hit.

Weight gain and obesity.

Don’t drink alcohol at all if:

You are pregnant, think you might be pregnant, or are trying to get pregnant.

Have a personal or family history of alcohol use disorder.

Have liver disease.

Have pancreatic disease related to alcohol consumption.

You suffer from heart failure or a weak heart.

Take medicines that do not mix well with alcohol.

You are breastfeeding, especially within two hours of consuming alcohol.

If you have questions about the benefits and risks of alcohol, talk to your doctor.

If you already drink alcohol, do so in moderation. For healthy adults, this means:

Up to one drink a day for women.

Up to two drinks a day for men. The limit for men is higher because men often weigh more than women and have a greater amount of the substance that breaks down alcohol in the body.