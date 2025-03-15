In a new study, published in the magazine Nutrientsthe researchers compared the Cancer risks associated with red wine and white. The team, co -directed by Eunyoung Cho, associate professor of epidemiology and dermatology at Brown University (USA), analyzed 42 observational studies in which almost 96,000 people participated And he found no clear evidence that red wine reduced the risk of cancer.

The study also did not find a general increase in the risk of cancer due to wine consumption, regardless of the type. “Our analysis included the greatest possible number of published epidemiological studies that explored separately the relationship between the consumption of red and white wine and the risk of cancer and the results did not reveal significant differences In the risk of cancer between red wine and white in general, “he explains.

However, a distinction was observed in regard to the risk of skin cancer. “Specifically, the consumption of white wine, but not of red wine, was associated with a Greater risk Of skin cancer, “he says.

In fact, the researchers calculated 22% more risk of skin cancer associated with white wine than to red. The reasons are still clear, although researchers suggest that excessive wine consumption may be related to high -risk behaviors, such as interior tan and inappropriate use of sun protection. However, it is not clear why white wine, in particular, would be the culprit.

The study also found a greater relationship between white wine consumption and increased cancer risk Among womenwhich, according to the authors, justifies new research on the possible underlying mechanisms.

The meta -analysis carried out by the team is the first study of this type and questions the belief that red wine is healthier than white. The need to continue studying The association between white wine consumption and cancer risk, especially in women.

He alcohol -In concrete, the ethanol of alcoholic beverages- is metabolized in compounds that They damage DNA and proteins, contributing to the risk of cancer. In 2020, excessive alcohol consumption was related to more than 740,000 cancer cases worldwide, representing 4.1% of all cases.