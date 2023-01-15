A study carried out by several universities, including USP, Unicamp and UNB, investigated how the consumption of red wine can help improve the intestinal microbiota, which can influence the development of cardiovascular diseases.

The research was published in the scientific journal “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition” (AJCN)”. She analyzed 42 men with coronary artery disease and an average age of 60 years for three weeks, during which time they drank 25 ml of red wine daily. And, soon after, they went through three weeks of alcohol withdrawal.

+Mega-sena accumulates and will pay R$ 48 million in the next draw; check the dozens

The result observed by the specialists was that, after the consumption of red wine, there was a significant remodeling of the intestinal microbiota of the participants, with a difference in the diversity and preponderance of groups of bacteria such as Parasutterella, Ruminococcaceae, various Bacteroides and Prevotella, all present in the intestine.

The human intestine is composed of a set of more than 3 trillion bacteria, whose different microbiota profiles are associated with different types of diseases

According to the person in charge of the study carried out by the Instituto do Coração (InCor) of USP, Elisa Alberton Haas, the research published in the AJCN is another step towards a better understanding of the modulation of the intestinal microbiota and plasma metabolomics, with a view to elucidating the possible cardiovascular benefits of moderate consumption of red wine.

“Moderate consumption of red wine has a potentially cardioprotective effect, as it involves modulations of redox metabolism and intestinal microbiota and because it contains choline and cartinine competitors, thus being able to reduce plasma TMAO”, he explained.