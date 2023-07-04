Yael Padilla Sandoval, the name of the Chivas hero. 🤩 He is 17 years old, he made his debut in the First Division and it only took him seven minutes to score his first goal. It gives Chivas a 2-1 victory against León, WHAT A STORY! pic.twitter.com/evyFPK0jPq — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) July 4, 2023

Yael Padilla and her dream debut with Chivas. Only 17 years old. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mG1Y2Zuapw — Iván López Elizondo (@LopezElizondo11) July 4, 2023

HOW I LOVE YOU, ANTONIO BRISEÑO 😍 pic.twitter.com/1jAhmRhE2S — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 4, 2023

The Paunoneta, go.👊 Get on, there are places, we are to death with you teacher Veljko Paunovik.#Chivas

Visiting victory in León. pic.twitter.com/8r25IiX9VF — From Chivas from the cradle (@ElChivoOriginal) July 4, 2023

Chivas continues to be everything that “the other team” of Mexican soccer players longs to be…

Continue at a phenomenal competitive level… —David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 4, 2023

The #Chivas de Paunovic continue to show that one of their strengths is playing on the road 1️⃣3️⃣ Games

0️⃣7️⃣ Wins 🔺🔛

0️⃣4️⃣ Ties

0️⃣2️⃣ Losses What do you think?#LigaMX pic.twitter.com/EmpZVqf8fR – Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) July 4, 2023

DREAM NIGHT!🐐🔥 At just 17 years old, Yael Padilla received a vote of confidence from Paunovic, who made him debut today against León. The youth squad player responded with the winning goal for Chivas, thus signing his dream debut. In addition to Padilla they also had… pic.twitter.com/OVArGBliBR – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 4, 2023

One of the biggest surprises was that the victory came through the youth squad Yael Padillawho with only 17 years and just a few minutes in the field, pierced the nets beating Rodolfo Cota. A dream debut. In addition to this, he was not the only first-timer, since the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He had the luxury of debuting two more players: John Brigid and Raul Martinez.

Rodolfo Cota is already arriving at the Chivas dressing room pic.twitter.com/5onQvgfnuO — Johnny K 🦅 (@LostAndDamned28) July 4, 2023

This team begins to have blood in its veins, this quarry begins to be what is expected of it…

Win, tie or lose, but always with the conviction that it was left on the field, let’s go Chivas ❤️🤍

+3 @Chivas pic.twitter.com/APFjGG55jV — Sweet TR (@RTDI25) July 4, 2023

First controversy of the VAR in the Apertura 2023: hand or not of Ricardo Marín. Derived from this action, Chivas’ first goal falls. Personally, the possible hand is not clear to me and since there is no clear shot that shows otherwise, a good decision from the VAR. You? I read them. pic.twitter.com/hg6HXq0KrX — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 4, 2023

There never was a hand, the Lion player enabled the @pollobv with his foot to validate his goal. @Chivas pic.twitter.com/jpXVb613ys — Edgar Romo 🇫🇷 (@EdgarRomoGDL) July 4, 2023

Great result for Chivas: 2-1 at León’s house. Three debuts. The winning goal scored by a 17 years, 6 months and 15 days old boy. Great tournament start for the Sacred Flock. – Cesar Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) July 4, 2023

Day 1.

3 First Division debuts: Yael Padilla (17), Raúl Martínez (19) and Juan Brigido (21). The heart of @Chivas It is the rojiblanca quarry!! pic.twitter.com/uI4LX9qxDx – Fran Perez (@franperez87) July 4, 2023

On the other hand, some users emphasized that dimension he failed on purpose because of his love for the Guadalajara team. Another sector was even more excited because they still need to add the absent to the team Alexis Vega, Robert Alvarado and Eric GutierrezHowever, it is expected that the quarry will be given more opportunity, since they have already shown the heart they put into participating.

The games are complicated for Chivas, the referee immediately: pic.twitter.com/e9NoEVlvEB — Jaime Garcia (@America_0215) July 4, 2023

FIFA continues to test modifications to VAR. The León vs. Chivas match was the first in which it was implemented not to mark the hands prior to any score. pic.twitter.com/Mr5PrqMbOo — Luis Niño (@soyluisnino) July 4, 2023

Naa, it’s that he sees the quality to define as if he were 5 years old in first class. Impossible not to get excited about this debut in #Chivas. Let it be the start of a tremendous career pic.twitter.com/wmyKCkgF6U — Agustín Jiménez (@Jimenez11_) July 4, 2023

Rodolfo Cota when he sees a shot from a Chivas player coming pic.twitter.com/27wBT8KgED — Perez Bouquet Hate Account (@Siamelismo) July 4, 2023

➡️ Good first half of Marin.

➡️ Two very good debuts.

➡️ It was won again in León.

➡️ Ornery Chicken GOOD START OF CHIVAS! 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/tbJEV7wvjZ — Freddy Tolentino 🐐 (@fredytolentinoo) July 4, 2023