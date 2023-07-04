Chivas started the 2023 Opening Tournament of the MX League on the right foot, as they were able to score three points by beating León at home in the Nou Camp Stadiumthanks to the annotations of Antonio “Pollo” Briseño and the rookie youth squad Yael Padillaalthough Alfonso ‘Banana’ Alvarado momentarily tied the duel.
Thanks to this, evidently the reactions in Twitter They were very positive because the fans were delighted with the victory, however, there are also their detractors, such as the journalist Alvaro Moraleswho indicated that the first goal had to be annulled due to a hand, pointing out that the ‘ChivaVAR’ He did his thing, something that many others commented on the social network, generating controversy. Added to this, El Brujo wrote that the Flock was afraid of the Esmeraldas because he dedicated himself to defending with everyone behind.
One of the biggest surprises was that the victory came through the youth squad Yael Padillawho with only 17 years and just a few minutes in the field, pierced the nets beating Rodolfo Cota. A dream debut. In addition to this, he was not the only first-timer, since the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He had the luxury of debuting two more players: John Brigid and Raul Martinez.
“What a play by this kid Brigido. This guy has very good things “, “He sees the quality to define as if he had five years in First Division. Impossible not to get excited about this debut. What is the start of a tremendous career”, “Yael Padilla Sandoval, the name of the Chivas hero. He is 17 years old, he made his debut in the First Division and it only took him seven minutes to score his first goal ”, “The Chivas de Paunovic continue to show that one of their strengths is playing on the road”, “Chivas continues to be everything that the ‘other team’ of Mexican soccer players yearns to be… continues at a phenomenal competitive level”, “The heart of Chivas is the rojiblanca youth system”, “7 minutes in Chivas and he already tied Oribe Peralta and Ormeño in goals with the rojiblanca”are some of the comments on the youth squad’s debut and the level shown by Guadalajara.
On the other hand, some users emphasized that dimension he failed on purpose because of his love for the Guadalajara team. Another sector was even more excited because they still need to add the absent to the team Alexis Vega, Robert Alvarado and Eric GutierrezHowever, it is expected that the quarry will be given more opportunity, since they have already shown the heart they put into participating.
“With young people and without excuses for absences, Chivas prevails over La Fiera”, “IT WAS NOT HAND. The defense shouted CHANGE OF GOALKEEPER in time”, “May the whole tournament be like this, excellent for the rookies. I breeze very well. Step by Step”, “Chivas continues to show dynamics and play as a whole, which was their greatest strength this season… Paunovic decides to give Marín the confidence to play 9, releasing Pocho in the position where he performs best and feels most comfortable”were other comments related to the captain Victor Guzman, briseño chicken and the forward reinforcement Ricardo Marinwho came out as the starting center forward.
